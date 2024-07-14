Lakers News: Former Kobe Bryant-Era LA Teammate Joins EuroLeague Squad
Although the amount of former teammates of Hall of Famer Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant present in the NBA proper continue to dwindle, it appears that several continue to put in reps abroad.
According to HoopsHype, Bryant's former center teammate Tarik Black has agreed to terms with French club ASVEL Villeurbanne, a member of the EuroLeague, perhaps the second-most competitive league in the basketball world.
The 6-foot-9 University of Kansas product spent just four pro seasons in the NBA, split between the Houston Rockets and Lakers. Black was waived by the Rockets during his rookie season in 2014-15, then joined the Bryant-era Lakers. Across 38 contests with L.A. (27 starts), Black averaged 7.2 points on 58.9 percent shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 blocks a night. He remained with Los Angeles through the 2016-17 season, before returning to Houston in 2017-18.
Across 220 total regular season contests, he's posted career averages of 4.9 points on 55 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks a night.
Still just 32, Black has been abroad ever since. He's played for clubs in Israel, Russia, Greece, Turkey and Italy. Black was named an Israeli League All-Star while playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv. His hustle and moxie off the bench during some lean Lakers years made him an easy fan favorite, though he proved unable to take the proverbial leap to become a consistent league mainstay.
