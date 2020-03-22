AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Former Laker Derek Fisher Urges People to Stay Connected

Jill Painter Lopez

Derek Fisher was known for being a good communicator and teammate, a respected guard who won five NBA titles with the Lakers. 

Fisher, the coach of the WNBA’s Sparks since 2018, knows the value of of staying connected with others, and in a post on Instagram, he urged everyone to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard right now to feel like we’re connected and we are together when we have to socially distance ourselves from each other,” Fisher said in an Instagram video. “Let’s work hard and make sure we’re keeping  our connections with hitting each other up, sending texts, starting video chats, checking on friends, family members, neighbors, see how they’re doing. Read that book you’ve been putting off for a while. Most importantly, don’t feel like you’re alone. I’m right there with you. We’re right there with you.

“Hopefully, we can work together to slow down this virus and get back to Sparks basketball real soon.” 

Fisher’s words undoubtedly provided some comfort for many and gave ideas to people on how to stay connected, both mentally and with others. The state of California is under a stay-home order, in which residents can leave their house only for essential activities, such as getting groceries, attending a medical appointment or walking outdoors. 

“Just wanted to let you know I’m in this with you and we’re all in this together as a community,” Fisher said. “If we can do our part individually, we can help the community slow the spread of this virus.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Kuzma Donates Money To Flint YMCA To Serve Food To Seniors

The Lakers forward is helping his home state of Michigan serve the elderly with 550 meals each week during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee's Sister Says He Doesn't Have COVID-19

The Lakers said Thursday that two players have tested positive for the virus.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Does First-Ever Instagram Live Video During Quarantine, Giving Fans An Inside Look

James discusses various topics and gives a look at what life is like in the James' household.

Melissa Rohlin

Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19 And Are Under Quarantine

The Lakers decided to get tested Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Shares Details About Heroes Meeting Kobe Bryant

In 2015, three young Americans men helped foil a terrorist attack in Europe. They then got to meet Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Talks Quarantine, Jokes He’s A Tom Hanks Lookalike In 'Cast Away'

Most of the Lakers got tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and the players are now on 14-day isolation.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant’s Favorite Restaurant Open For Takeout During COVID-19 Pandemic

El Camino Real Mexican restaurant in Fullerton was a place Kobe Bryant frequented and fans can still order takeout, and Mamba’s favorite meal, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA And Turner Sports Announce League Pass Is Free Through April 22

All games before the NBA suspended its season from the 2019-2020 season will be free through April 22

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Tested For COVID-19 Wednesday, Hope To Get Results Friday

The Lakers were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets, the last team the Lakers played before the NBA season was suspended, tested positive for the virus.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Statement On Four Nets Players Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Lakers played the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the NBA season was suspended.

Melissa Rohlin