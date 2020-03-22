Former Laker Derek Fisher Urges People to Stay Connected

Derek Fisher was known for being a good communicator and teammate, a respected guard who won five NBA titles with the Lakers.

Fisher, the coach of the WNBA’s Sparks since 2018, knows the value of of staying connected with others, and in a post on Instagram, he urged everyone to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard right now to feel like we’re connected and we are together when we have to socially distance ourselves from each other,” Fisher said in an Instagram video. “Let’s work hard and make sure we’re keeping our connections with hitting each other up, sending texts, starting video chats, checking on friends, family members, neighbors, see how they’re doing. Read that book you’ve been putting off for a while. Most importantly, don’t feel like you’re alone. I’m right there with you. We’re right there with you.

“Hopefully, we can work together to slow down this virus and get back to Sparks basketball real soon.”

Fisher’s words undoubtedly provided some comfort for many and gave ideas to people on how to stay connected, both mentally and with others. The state of California is under a stay-home order, in which residents can leave their house only for essential activities, such as getting groceries, attending a medical appointment or walking outdoors.

“Just wanted to let you know I’m in this with you and we’re all in this together as a community,” Fisher said. “If we can do our part individually, we can help the community slow the spread of this virus.”