Former Laker Leaves NBA for EuroLeague Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV is signing with Žalgiris Kaunas of the Euroleague, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Walker's contract reportedly includes an NBA buyout clause until Feb. 18. Žalgiris Kaunas is a team based in Kaunas, Lithuania, that currently leads the Euroleague standings at 6-1.
Walker signed with Žalgiris Kaunas after becoming a free agent. He originally signed with the Boston Celtics on an Exhibit 10 contract in late August, but the defending champions waived him on Oct. 19.
Walker spent the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets but left the team for free agency after feeling that the coaching staff did not respect him. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with the Nets.
Prior to joining the Nets, Walker spent the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, his lone season with Los Angeles. Walker signed with the Lakers in July ahead of the 2022-23 season, joining the team on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. Walker missed time during the middle of the season because of knee tendonitis, and later had to compete for playing time with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.
He averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with the Lakers, and averaged 10.6 points per game during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.
Walker originally began his career with the San Antonio Spurs, who drafted him No. 18 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Walker was a promising young player coming out of high school as a five-star recruit and Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball. He spent one season at the University of Miami before entering the NBA Draft, where he averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
With the Spurs, Walker's career got off to a slow start after he tore his meniscus during his rookie season. In the third year of his career, he emerged into a consistent part of the rotation and even a starter for San Antonio.
