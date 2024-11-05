Former Laker Leaves NBA for EuroLeague Powerhouse

Lonnie Walker IV will sign with Zalgiris Kaunas of the Euroleague, agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells me and @BobbyMarks42. The deal will include an NBA buyout clause until Feb. 18. The 25-year-old G has averaged 10 points in 20 minutes a game in six NBA seasons. pic.twitter.com/0ooJDpUTXy