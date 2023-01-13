Former Laker Set to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching. In a little over a month from now, the NBA's best players will get together for one of the most fun weekends in the NBA's season.

It seems like the Lakers will have their fingerprints all over the game, as four Lakers currently remain in the top 10 of their respective voting groups. However, the Lakers will now also have a connection to the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.

Shams Charania reported on Friday that former Laker Mac McClung will be participating in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night of All-Star Weekend. McClung, who currently plays for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Lakers. He played with the Lakers in the 2021 Summer League, before signing on with the South Bay Lakers for the season.

Then, after a brief sting with Chicago, he returned to the South Bay Lakers in 2022, and even got a short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract, appearing in one game where he played 22 minutes and scored six points.

Now, McClung will make history as the first ever G League player to participate in the dunk contest.

McClung has been known to be one of the best dunkers in the league, and even had some highlight reel plays as a member of the Purple and Gold. It's very exciting that the NBA let him participate, as he has all the tools to put on a winning performance.

He'll look to put on a show at All-Star Weekend, and hopefully get to playing in the NBA sooner rather than later. Good luck in the dunk contest, Mac!