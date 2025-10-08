Former Lakers Castoff Predicted to Dominate With New Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has been around the NBA. During his career in the league, he has played for three different teams, including his first three seasons with the Lakers.
Last season, he actually played pretty well with his hometown Chicago Bulls. He was able to shoot the ball the best since the second year of his career, which was played with the Lakers.
Despite that efficiency, Horton-Tucker wasn't able to find another home in the NBA. He is playing overseas in Europe, and now he's looking to be one of the best players in the EuroLeague.
Former Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is predicted to be a great player in Europe
Horton-Tucker is playing in Turkey for Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul. One of their assistant coaches, Kazys Maksvytis, is already raving about him, calling him one of the best players in the EuroLeague.
"He’s not yet fully prepared, either tactically or physically, but he’s already playing good basketball. I think he will be a big name in the EuroLeague this year," Maksvytis said.
In his first two EuroLeague games, Horton-Tucker is shooting an astounding 72.7 percent on two-point shots. He has been incredible from inside the 3-point arc.
Horton-Tucker is still just 24 years old, so he's still young enough that he's developing as a player. He's hoping that a solid year in the EuroLeague will get NBA teams to notice him and bring him back to the United States.
Former Lakers Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Could Be a Star This Year
In his first two EuroLeague games, Horton-Tucker has scored 49 total points. He looks like the best scorer on his team. He is looking to develop that part of his game before he gets a shot to return to the NBA.
Horton-Tucker needs to improve as a 3-point shooter before he gets a real look. He is shooting under 30 percent from beyond the arc in his career, and that's not sustainable in today's NBA game.
Last season with the Bulls, Horton-Tucker averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 45.7 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, which was the highest rate in his career.
