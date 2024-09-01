Former Lakers Center Throws Massive Shade at Rudy Gobert's DPOY Awards
Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves has proven to be a dominant defensive force in the NBA.
Since coming on as a full-time starter for the Utah Jazz in 2015, Gobert has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team seven times, led the league in blocks in 2017, led the league in rebounds in 2022, and was named an NBA All-Star three times.
Additionally, Gobert has taken home Defensive Player of the Year four times, tying the record for most DPOY Awards with NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace.
However, some people don't believe that Gobert deserves these accolades. This includes former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, who has been named DPOY three times.
In an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast "Gil's Arena," Howard was asked to address Gobert's impact on defense in the NBA.
"I mean, It's tough to say, you know, because I never want to say nothing negative about any players," Howard said. "But I don't think he deserved those Defensive Player of the Years like he got 'em. I feel like he's a great team defender. But for what he did to get those Defensive Player of the Years, I don't see it."
"I don't see him being an elite defender. I see him as somebody who has the size. He's seven-two. So when you seven-two, and you playing with athletic guys, you don't have to do nothing but clean up their mistakes or just be big in the paint."
That being said, Howard conceded that Gobert had improved in the 2023-2024 season.
"I mean, it's really hard to say that he is an elite defender to have four Defensive Player of the Year Awards. This year, he was actually up in the pick and rolls. He was moving his feet. He was talking more. He was actually being aggressive. The years before that, I think they just gave it to him because of his team defense and how everybody was on the team."
Howard's argument gains traction when you look at the stats of the players who finished behind Gobert in DPOY voting.
In the 2023-2024 season, Gobert recorded 982 total rebounds, 52 steals, and 182 blocks. He averaged 12.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 2.1 rebounds across 76 games.
Meanwhile, Victor Wembenyama of the San Antonio Spurs had 755 total rebounds, 88 steals, and led the league with 254 blocks, averaging 10.6 blocks, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks across 71 games.
Obviously, there is more to a game of basketball than stats, but Wembenyama was able to record more steals and blocks while playing on a worse team. If Howard got his wish, we likely would have seen Wembenyama be named DPOY over Gobert.
