Former Lakers Champion Forward Pens Heartfelt Message Following Passing of Jerry West
The basketball community lost an icon on Wednesday with former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West passing away. Not only was he a great player but an incredible executive as well.
West was one of the true legends of the game and will be missed by all. We saw countless people posting different messages about his impact on them and the game as a whole.
One of which was a former Lakers champion, who West made a major impact on. Mark Madsen was a big part of the Lakers three-peat in the early 2000s and took to social media for a very heartfelt message to West.
"My heart is full on hearing this heartbreaking news," Madsen writes. "You will always be an unbelievable person and someone who cared deeply for others. Even after you left the Lakers role of GM you stayed invested in each of us regardless of stature. I will never forget the words of encouragement. In my first or second year at the Lakers you invited to your home for dinner with your family and a couple you were friends with…"
West touched all that came into his presence and even role players like Madsen were no different. He treated every person that he met with respect and it resonated with how highly liked he was around the league.
He will be missed every day and the NBA lost a real ambassador of the league with his passing. We offer our condolences to his family and friends during this time.
