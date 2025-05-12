Former Lakers Champion Has Major Personal Announcement
The Los Angeles Lakers have had many players on their rosters over the years with incredible achievements.
From All-Stars, MVPs, and even All-Time scoring champions donning a Lakers uniform, Rajon Rondo added to the illustrious list with an off the court accomplishment: graduating from the University of Kentucky.
Rondo only spent two seasons as a member of the Wildcats before he was drafted No. 21 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns.
Going back to school, especially after a 16-year professional career, is an amazing honor for anyone, but especially with the kind of tenure that Rondo had in the NBA.
Despite being drafted by the Suns, Rondo was traded on Draft night to the Boston Celtics. It would only take one season for Rondo to establish himself as a crafty point guard and put the basketball world on notice when he helped the Celtics win a championship during his sophomore year.
After averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in the 2007-08 regular, he would stay consistent in his playoffs debut, averaging 10.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.7 steals on the way to his team's 16th banner.
After nine incredible seasons in Boston, averaging 11 points, 8.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the middle of the 2014-2015 season.
Rondo would bounce around to a few teams before landing with the Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 season at 32 years old. He proved to be a pivotal piece to the 2019-20 championship run in the infamous Orlando Bubble averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game to add another ring to his collection.
After bouncing around to the Atlanta Hawks and then Los Angeles Clippers, Rondo found his way back to the Lakers making 18 appearances in the back half of the 2021-22 campaign.
The recent graduate of the University of Kentucky left the game of basketball in 2022 with four All-Star honors, two championships, and a four-time All-NBA Defensive selection.
