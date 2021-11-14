Former Lakers Champion Kyle Kuzma Is Praised By Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie

One of the bright spots so far this season has been the play of Kyle Kuzma. Through 11 games for the Wizards, Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds on a robust 39% from the perimeter. Lakers fans should not be surprised as he did average 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in the 2018-19 season, the season prior to Anthony Davis joining the Lakers.

The other night, Kuzma showed Laker fans what they had not seen from him in a couple seasons. He hit two crucial triples with under 30 seconds left, including one to give his team the go-ahead lead, and the win against Cleveland.

Teammate Spencer Dinwiddle recently spoke with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson about the former Laker, while promoting the new crypto app, Calaxy.

“You look at how he rebounds, that’s big time. His ability to space the floor and catch and shoot is huge. If we’re able to get on the same page, there’s no reason that he can’t be in the high teens [in scoring], maybe a double-double type of candidate, which puts him in the elite conversation at the stretch 4 spot.”

The Wizards currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference, and a lot of that has to do with the play of the trio of former Lakers who joined Washington. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook has not played as well as Rob Pelinka and the Lakers have liked so far, but we should have a better gauge of this in a couple months.