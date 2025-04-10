Former Lakers Champion Rick Fox Reveals Why he Spurned Celtics' $32 Million Offer
In 1998, forward Rick Fox decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Fox joining Los Angeles resulted in the team winning multiple NBA titles, as he was one of the biggest contributors.
But it was how he joined the Lakers that many have wondered about. Prior to being with the Lakers, Fox was part of the rival Boston Celtics.
However, the forward turned down a lucrative offer from Boston to join the rival Lakers. Fox left $32 million on the table to come to Los Angeles and finally broke his silence about why.
“No amount of money was going to stop me from finding the best scenario and the best teammates and the best coaches to play with going forward,” he said. LA had a young Shaquille O’Neal, a rising Kobe Bryant, and Jerry West personally recruiting him. “I knew that the Lakers were committed to championships as well. And they said I was the glue. They said I was the missing piece.”
Fox ended up winning titles with the Lakers, so his decision ended up being a good one. But initially, he wasn't expected to leave Boston as he had agreed to stay.
According to Fox, he never got the deal from the Celtics. It was reportedly for seven years, worth $33 million.
“I was in my car waiting for the barbershop to open up."
Fox wasn't willing to wait for a deal either, as the Celtics had asked him to do. So this all led him to join the rival Lakers, and the rest is history.
“I was the hottest free agent on the market because I was a guy worth 33-40 million dollars that could only sign for a million dollars,”
Like any free agency move, there are risks, but it seemed to work out well for Fox. Fox is now remembered as a champion, and he was instrumental in the Lakers winning multiple titles.
Things worked out for him, and he got his money too. But there will always be a "what if" for the Celtics since Fox was a key member of their team when he departed the franchise.
