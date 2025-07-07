Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Drawing Interest From Major West Rival
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been connected to two different coaching staffs following his latest stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ham is getting interest from the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks to join their coaching staffs, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
“Phoenix and now New York — after the hiring of Mike Brown as the Knicks’ new head coach — have expressed interest in trying to hire Darvin Ham away from the Bucks,” Stein wrote in his newsletter.
Both the Suns and Knicks are fielding a new head coach and are trying to surround their team leaders with other experienced voices.
Ham coached the Lakers for two seasons before the team was turned over to JJ Redick.
Ham was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff this past season — joining head coach Doc Rivers after getting fired from the Lakers job.
More news: Lakers Expected to Sign Former Warriors Guard in Free Agency: Report
With the Lakers, Ham went 90-74 and reached the Western Conference Finals. His lack of adjustments and questionable rotations led to the Lakers becoming stagnant despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
On the outside looking in, Ham was doing a great job for the Lakers. However, when you peeled back the curtain, it was clear that he was not a great fit as a coach, as he took little to no responsibility for his team's actions, which is a key aspect of a head coach's role.
During the course of NBA games, Ham was seen with his hands in his pockets regularly on the sidelines of the Lakers, which became a symbol of his time as a head coach.
While his stint with the Lakers was a failure, he had to contend with Russell Westbrook's toxic locker room presence and awkward on-court fit.
The Lakers played much better under Ham when they moved on from Westbrook, but the organization was left unimpressed by his tenure as head coach, and they decided to move on.
With a total of 10 years in the league as a coach, Ham is well-traveled and experienced, which should make him a valuable addition to any staff.
More news: Lakers' Negotiations With Dorian Finney-Smith Went 'Badly' Says NBA Insider
Lakers' LeBron James Spotted at Cavaliers Facility Amid Growing Trade Rumors
Lakers Officially Make 7-Team Trade in Historic Announcement
Multiple Teams Have Reached Out to Lakers Regarding LeBron James Trade
Lakers' Bronny James Reveals What He's Worked On Improving This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.