Former Lakers Fan Favorite Weighs In On NBA GOAT Debate
One of the better debates around the NBA is who the NBA Greatest of All Time is. Most people would agree that the choice is between former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.
In terms of longevity, James has Jordan beat by a lot. But Jordan has more NBA titles than James does, at least at this moment.
James is the All-Time leading scorer in NBA history, a record that nobody believed would ever be broken. Every basketball fan has an opinion on this matter and there are cases to be made for both players.
A former Lakers fan favorite weighed in on the GOAT debate following Team USA's opening game against Serbia at the Olympics. Nick Young took to social media to give his thoughts, praising James for the way he played.
James posted 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in helping the Americans cruise to a win. He has been playing some of his best basketball this summer in the exhibition games and it continued over into the Team USA opener.
If team Team USA were to win the gold medal, James would win his third gold at the Olympics. He would pass Jordan for gold medals as the former Bull only won two during his playing days.
While Olympic performance typically doesn't come up in the debate, James is adding to his claim with his performance, especially at his age. He is almost 40 years old and looks like the best player on a team full of some of the best talent that the NBA has to offer.
