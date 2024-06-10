Former Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Gets Awesome Tattoo Dedicated To Kobe Bryant
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard and champion Alex Caruso got some new ink. The 30-year-old All-Defensive guard shared a photo of his new tattoo honoring Laker legend and all-time great Kobe Bryant.
Check out Caruso's new ink honoring the legend.
The former Laker got a tattoo of Bryant's iconic pose after winning the 2001 NBA Finals over the Philadelphia 76ers. That photo is one of the more iconic photos in NBA history, and Caruso decided to place it on his body forever, his left quad to be exact.
Caruso is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, and the Lakers could be in line to acquire him this summer. It may be a long shot, but if the Chicago Bulls decide to deal him, he could make his way back to L.A. if the price is right.
Caruso was a Laker form 2017-21. He started as a two-way player and gradually became a pivotal piece to the Laker roster, especially in his last two seasons as a Laker from 2019-21. In four seasons in Los Angeles, Caruso averaged 5.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2,9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 184 games and 190 stats while averaging 18.9 minutes of action.
His importance to the team goes far beyond the numbers. Caruso did the little things game in and gamed out that helped L.A. secure their 17th championship in franchise history.
The Lakers are in dire need of a player like Caruso this offseason. We'll see if the Lakers brass can bring him back in the purple and gold.
More Lakers: Lakers To Host 2-Time NCAA Player of the Year For Draft Visit