Former Lakers Guard D’Angelo Russell Signs $13 Million Deal With Major Rival

Ricardo Sandoval

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is coming back out West.

Russell is heading to Dallas, agreeing to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks.

Russell will replace Kyrie Irving at the starting point guard position as he recovers from a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will be the starting guard for the Mavericks, who are coming off a disastrous season.

The former Lakers guard spent over four seasons with the franchise, and his time in Los Angeles was anything but dull. His second stint with the team, in particular, ended on a turbulent note, though he was generally productive—especially during the regular season.

Across 265 games in the purple and gold, Russell posted averages of 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 42.8 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc in 29.6 minutes of action.

Things ultimately unraveled near the end, as Russell found himself benched multiple times and no longer fit the vision JJ Redick and the front office had for the roster. He was traded in late December in a deal that brought back Shake Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Russell will play a pivotal role for a team that will come into the season with high expectations.

Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Staff Writer

