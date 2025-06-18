Former Lakers Guard Has Strong Reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kobe Bryant Comparisons
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has truly arrived this season.
Turning 27 years of age in July, the Toronto native won the league MVP Award this year after leading the Thunder to the best record in basketball. A player far more reliant on skill rather than simply athletic ability, Gilgeous-Alexander has a very sophisticated 'bag' — and one that has reminded many of his basketball idol, the late great Kobe Bean Bryant.
The comparisons between both athletes have been ramping up, given SGA's meteoric rise this year. Both 6'6" guards with length, Gilgeous-Alexander has been an avid Bryant loyalist for years. The influence on Gilgeous-Alexander's game is quite obvious when watching the display of footwork fadeaways, mid-range prowess, and getting to the free-throw line.
While it's nearly impossible for SGA to live up to the legacy left by Bryant, could the Thunder star player become this generation's version of the Black Mamba? Former Los Angeles Lakers guard/NBA legend Gary Payton doesn't seem to think that's the case.
When speaking with Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson, and Joe Johnson on the Nightcap YouTube show, Payton — known for speaking his mind freely — had plenty to say about Gilgeous-Alexander and how he may or may not compare to his former teammate.
“Nowhere near Kobe, man. There’s going to be one Kobe, that’s it. I don’t care what y’all say, it’s only one Kobe… Don’t y’all compare people to people, especially somebody like Kobe Bryant. Let Shai be Shai, i dont think he’s Kobe yet, I dont think he ever will be Kobe. He’s a great basketball player, but you guys, slow down. It ain’t gonna be no more Kobe’s. Kobe was a different beast, you know what I’m saying? So don’t compare him to that.”
Payton did get the privilege of playing with Bryant during his prime. He was Bryant's running mate during the latter stages of the Kobe-Shaquille O'Neal pairing (2003-04). Along with that, Payton competed against Bryant for years as the leader of the Seattle Supersonics.
To even be in the same conversation as Bryant should be a major point of pride for Gilgeous-Alexander. If Oklahoma City wins the title this year (which its favored to do), SGA will still be four NBA Championships behind Bryant.
While he probably will never be as good as his idol, SGA will has a chance to be one of the more prolific players of his generation.
