Former Lakers Guard Nearing Deal with Turkish Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Skyler Mays is reportedly in talks to join Fenerbahce Beko of the Basketball Super League, the highest level of professional basketball in Turkey, via Buğra Uzar of Eurohoops.
Mays recently signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sept. 25, who the Lakers open the season against on Oct. 22.
Mays is reportedly in talks with Fenerbahce Beko after Scottie Wilbekin tore his ACL, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.
Mays signed with the Lakers on a two-way contract in Jan. 2024, and appeared in 17 games for the Lakers. Mays averaged 4.5 minutes, 1.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game for Los Angeles, and also spent time with the South Bay Lakers.
Prior to joining the Lakers, Mays played for the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, Mexico City Capitanes, and Portland Trail Blazers. Mays saw his best numbers during the 2022-23 season with Portland, when he appeared in just six games, but started all six of those games and averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.
Before he declared for the NBA Draft, Mays spent four seasons playing for LSU. With the Tigers, Mays averaged double-digit points in his last three seasons. He was first-team All-SEC in 2020, when he averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Tigers. Mays was additionally was the Academic All-American of the Year in 2020. Following his time in college, the Atlanta Hawks drafted Mays in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, at No. 50 overall.
