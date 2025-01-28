Former Lakers Guard Reveals He Had Better Experience with Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are a franchise that is known as a franchise that takes care of their superstars. They are an organization that will be loyal to their guys.
That's what they did with Kobe Bryant, despite his declining play at the end of his career. They made sure he was taken care of.
Los Angeles is doing the same thing right now with LeBron James. They are doing everything they can to make sure that they are in the thick of the NBA title hunt.
As long as James is on the roster, that's what they will do. They continue to treat their superstars extremely well.
That treatment isn't something that a former Lakers guard got to experience. In fact, the says he had a better time playing for the Clippers.
Lou Williams played for the Lakers for two seasons before returning to L.A. to play for the Clippers for four years. Speaking on Run It Back, he mentioned that he had a better experience playing for the Clippers than he did for the Lakers.
Williams likely enjoyed playing for the Clippers more than the Lakers because they let him take almost any shot he wanted. He put up better numbers for the Clippers than he did for the Lakers.
Williams played for 19 seasons with six different teams. He certainly knows what it means to be treated right on a team.
Of course, Williams isn't implying that he was treated poorly by the Lakers. He's just saying that he had more fun with the Clipeprs.
It's rare to hear former players talk about a more positive experience with the Clippers than with the Lakers. For many years, the Clippers were one of the worst franchises in the NBA.
That has changed over the last decade or so since Donald Sterling was forced to sell the team. Steve Ballmer has been committed to doing whatever it takes to win, including building his own arena in L.A.
Williams averaged 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game over the course of his career.
