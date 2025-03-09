Former Lakers Guard Ron Harper Reacts to 'Business' Side of Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the league's hottest teams. After dispatching the Knicks on Thursday night, they have now won eight straight games and 14 of their last 16.
A big reason why they have been able to play so well is because of the fact that they got Luka Doncic from the Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis. Some of the streak goes back to before Doncic started playing for them, though.
Doncic has finally started to break out and play like he had been in Dallas after some time adjusting to the new environment he found himself in.
Former Lakers guard Ron Harper has an interesting take on the trade. He actually thinks that this trade will work out for both teams despite the fact that Dallas has been demolished by injuries.
Harper spoke with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.
Harper mentions that Doncic will be the face of the franchise for the Lakers for the next decade, which is certainly true. That's part of what made the trade a no-brainer for them.
What's surprising is that he thinks this will work out for Dallas, too. Davis has played just one game for the Mavericks before getting hurt.
The Mavs might decide to shut him down for the rest of the year now that Kyrie Irving has been lost for the year with a torn ACL. They have no chance to win the championship this year, just a year after making the NBA Finals with Doncic.
Los Angeles likes what they have to look forward to with Doncic on the roster. He gives this team a chance to win the championship this year, something they didn't have a chance to do with Davis on the roster.
Harper knows that this trade makes the Lakers a lot better, but it's unclear why he thinks it will work out with the Mavs.
Nico Harrison has been taking a beating since he decided to make that trade. Mavs fans have not been happy with this decision so far.
