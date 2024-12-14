Former Lakers Guard Traded to Rival Warriors in Massive Deal: Report
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is being traded to the rival Golden State Warriors. NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news of the deal on social media.
Golden State is sending guard De'Anthony Melton, who is currently hurt, and three second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Schroder. This is a nice haul for Brooklyn to start their rebuild as Golden State gets another defensive-minded guard to work with.
Schroder was a fan favorite during his time with the Lakers and now he will be suiting up for the rival Warriors. Golden State is very familiar with his game as he helped Los Angeles eliminate the Warriors in the postseason a few years ago.
Los Angeles had been a rumored destination for Schroder at this upcoming trade deadline but it seems that Golden State was more desperate to make a deal happen. The veteran guard was having a strong season with Brooklyn and now will help the Warriors with their quest for another title.
On the year, Schroder has averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His play has helped Brooklyn stay relevant in the playoff race but the team has had their eyes on a rebuild for some time.
The Nets are expected to tear things down even more with their roster, with the Lakers possibly being interested in making a deal. Brooklyn still has a few interesting players on the team such as forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson.
If the Lakers want to make a deal, it would likely require them to part with a few draft picks. If Schroder went for three draft picks, either Finney-Smith or Johnson would likely require a first-round draft pick.
Los Angeles only has a few draft picks to work with but they could be willing to move one for the right deal. It remains to be seen if the Lakers will even make a trade but if they want the year to turn out differently than in the past, something needs to be done.
