Former Lakers HC Darvin Ham Reportedly Turned Down Chance to Join Rival as Assistant
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a chance to join the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach. According to Marc Stein of Substack, the Suns contacted Ham for an assistant role, but Ham declined.
Stein revealed that Ham turned down the opportunity to rejoin his long-time mentor, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.
"League sources say Budenholzer made a run at trying to convince Darvin Ham to join his staff in Phoenix, but Ham — fired as Lakers coach on May 3 — is said to have understandably passed after two exacting seasons in Lakerland," Stein wrote. "The Suns responded by asking David Fizdale, from Vogel's staff, to stay on as an assistant coach on Budenholzer's new staff after initially offering him a front office role."
Ham spent two seasons as the Lakers' head coach and lent a helping hand in leading L.A. to the Western Conference Final in 2023. Although some on the outside may view Ham's time in Los Angeles as a success, it was far a success to the Lakers brass and their fans.
The Suns hired Budenholzer in mid-May after firing former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel after one season. Budenholzer will now look to lead the Suns to greater heights; however, he will do it without Ham.
Ham led the Lakers to two playoff appearances and a 90-74 record. The 50-year-old coach seems that he may be getting another shot on the bench down the line.
