Former Lakers PG Chimes In On Hiring Of JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled the trigger on hiring their next head coach, and it was the frontrunner this whole time, JJ Redick. After an almost seven-week search, Redick was named the 29th head coach in the team's franchise history on Thursday.
It was a long-awaited search, and many are excited about the move, including former Laker guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley took to social media to congratulate Redick on the hire.
While the Redick hire is a considerable risk, it could also be a high reward. Redick has the desire to coach and be a good one while he's at it. His competitive juices are still flowing through his body. He's methodical and meticulous and beyond prepared, something the previous Lakers head coach was not.
The 39-year-old could be just what the Lakers need, and only time will tell if this is the right hire or not. It won't happen overnight and will be an adjustment period, so Laker fans must be patient, something they usually are not.
Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in Aug. 2023 and spent half a season with the squad. In the purple and gold, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals in 45 games, starting all of them.
He was ultimately traded at the deadline in 2023 to the Orlando Magic in a four-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. He and the Magic agreed to a contract buyout and joined the Chicago Bulls to finish the 2023 season.
The former Laker is a big fan of the Redick hire.
