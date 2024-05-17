Former Lakers Playoff-Killer Reportedly Being Shopped This Summer, Can LA Make a Push?
As the Los Angeles Lakers look to make upgrades across the roster this summer, one familiar name has emerged as a potential option. According to Doug Smith of The Toronto Star, the Toronto Raptors are expected to pick up the option of forward Bruce Brown with the intent to then trade him.
"The Raptors have until June 29 (two days after the draft) to exercise an option on the $23 million (U.S.) he’s owed next season — a valuable expiring contract to put on the market. The sense from a handful of league sources is that the Raptors are likely to pick up the option, then turn around and deal Brown quickly rather than wait until the 2025 trade deadline."
Just last offseason, the Lakers believed that they had a good chance to sign Brown and made a big push for him. We could see Los Angeles pivot back to looking into Brown and he fits the mold of what this team needs.
While he didn't have the best season, Brown could fit the versatile forward role that Los Angeles has been looking for. Between stints with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, Brown averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
Over the last few years, Brown has turned himself into a nice role player, even winning the 2023 NBA title with the Denver Nuggets. He can shoot the ball well enough and is a glue guy for a team.
If the Lakers aren't going down the three-star route, Brown could be an intriguing option. Look for the Lakers to at a minimum see what the price would be for Brown.
