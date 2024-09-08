Former Lakers Role Player Signs With Rival Western Conference Team
A former member of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2020 NBA Champion has re-signed with a rival Western Conference team.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Markieff Morris has signed a deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks.
"The reigning Western Conference champions prioritized re-signing Morris, 34, who has served as a strong leader in Mavs locker room entering his 14th NBA season," Charania said.
Throughout his 14-year NBA career, Morris has proven to be a fantastic player off the bench and great locker room leader.
Morris began his NBA journey after being selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, five minutes before his twin brother, Marcus.
Morris spent about five seasons with the Suns, averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 total rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks. Partway through the 2015-16 season, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.
In four seasons with the Wizards, Morris averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks. Unfortunately, his time with Washington was marred with injuries, including having to undergo surgery to repair a hernia in 2017 and being diagnosed with transient cervical neurapraxia in 2019.
Morris was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2019, and was waived the following day. He then signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 6, 2019, with the Detroit Pistons.
Morris averaged 11 points per game with 3.9 total rebounds. He and the Pistons agreed to a buyout on Feb. 21, 2020.
Morris signed with the Lakers on Feb. 23, 2020, and proved integral in winning the 2020 NBA Championship run after he joined the starting lineup against the Houston Rockets, replacing JaVale McGee and moving Anthony Davis to center. They wound up winning the series 4-1.
Morris remained with the Lakers through the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 total rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
After spending the next two years with the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets, Morris was traded with Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 6, 2023, and was re-signed on Sept. 16.
Morris was a part of the team that went to the 2024 NBA Finals, unfortunately losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.
In his 14 year NBA career, Morris has averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
