Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Undergoes Major Surgery With Mavericks
Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the 2024-25 season.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Davis was traded to the Mavericks in early February for Luka Doncic.
The surgery on Davis' retina comes as no surprise. Although Davis had his fair share of injuries with the Lakers, none were more notable than the number of times he got hit in the face/eye area while donning the purple and gold.
It happened more times than not, but in the past season alone, it happened numerous times. The first time it happened last season was in early November against the Toronto Raptors.
Raptors center Jakob Poeltl struck Davis in the face, directly in his left eye, forcing the Lakers star to exit the game early. Davis hit the floor in visible pain, clutching his face while rocking back and forth. He remained down for roughly a minute before eventually getting to his feet and heading straight to the Lakers' locker room.
That was just one of several incidents involving his left eye. During the 2023-24 season, Davis suffered a corneal abrasion in March and then aggravated the injury again roughly a month later. At the time, Davis revealed that his eyelid had briefly swollen shut following the initial blow.
Davis could only take so many blows, and it appeared to reach a breaking point. The 32-year-old was phenomenal in purple and gold. In five-plus seasons, Davis averaged 24.8 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field in 312 games and 34.4 minutes of action.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft is well on track for a Hall of Fame induction, and there’s little doubt that his No. 3 jersey will one day hang in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Davis is set to enter his first full season with the Mavericks this fall.
