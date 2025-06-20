Former Lakers Star Metta World Peace Reacts to LeBron James' Defense Comments
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James recently complimented former Lakers forward Metta World Peace and the defense that he used to play in his career.
Even before he got to the Lakers, World Peace had a reputation for being one of the best defensive players in the league. When he was known as Ron Artest, he was one of the best players on the Pacers.
James was asked if there was one specific player that he would characterize as a great defensive player, and he named Artest as the guy who stood out.
Read more: Winners and Losers From Lakers Massive Sale to Mark Walter
World Peace was happy to hear that James thought he was one of the toughest defenders in the league. He gave James a shoutout for that mention.
"I want to give a shoutout to King James and Steve Nash on Mind the Game. Definitely appreciate the recognition. I always tell people, straight up, and it's kind of hard to let people know that a 17-year-old kid or 18-year-old LeBron James gave me 25. It got to admit it, though, I was trying my hardest."
James is now the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA, so it's not hard to see how he was able to handle World Peace when he was still at the height of his defensive powers.
James is one of the two best players to ever play in the NBA. He is able to score on anyone, especially when he is going downhill. He can still do that at the age of 40.
More Lakers news: Lakers Legend Vlade Divac Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Motorcycle Crash
World Peace was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 with the Pacers. James dropped 25 on him in 2003 as a rookie, so that's a very impressive feat.
Despite that first impression, James clearly thinks that he was one of the best defenders he's ever faced. In his 20+ years in the NBA, he has played against a lot of different players.
Had he not gone into the stands against the Pistons, World Peace may have more than one championship. He won a title with the Lakers in 2010.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Mark Walter Could Make Sweeping Changes Following Lakers Purchase
Lakers $10B Valuation Could Be Even Higher Than Initially Revealed: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.