Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Makes Big Announcement
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat, are expecting their third child the couple announced on social media Sunday. Pau and Cat made the announcement with both showing their first two children wearing "big brother" and "big sister" shirts. Their baby is due in the fall.
"New Rookie signing! Gasol starting 5, coming this fall 2024 season," Pau and Cat announced.
The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol and Max Gasol. Their daughter's middle name is in honor of Gianna Bryant, who died alongside Pau's teammate Kobe Bryant in a 2020 helicopter crash. Kobe's widow and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, is the godmother to Elisabet.
Pau played for the Lakers from 2008-14, where he helped the purple and gold win back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. He came to the Lakers after beginning his career with FC Barcelona and then the Memphis Grizzlies.
Pau made three of his six career All-Star appearances with the Lakers and averaged over 18 points per game in his first four seasons in Los Angeles. His No. 16 has been retired by the Lakers.
Following seven years with the Lakers, Pau signed with the Chicago Bulls in free agency. He played for the Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks before returning to FC Barcelona for the final professional basketball season of his career.