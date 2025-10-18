Former Lakers Star Says LA Has Major Red Flag Heading Into Season
Can the 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers finish with a similar record to their 2024-25 iteration (50-32) and/or a top-four seed in the Western Conference, while making a far deeper playoff run?
That's the question plaguing many pundits as they make their preseason prognoses for the league's glamor franchise.
Now, an ex-Los Angeles star has weighed on his old team's biggest issue for the start of 2025-26.
Hall of Fame former 10-time All-Star combo forward Carmelo Anthony, who wrapped up his playing career in 2021-22 as a sharpshooting bench piece on an ill-fated Lakers squad, recently unpacked the Lakers' outlook through his show "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" — and called Los Angeles out for a major team-building red flag.
"Lakers don't have no shooting, though. They have no shooting, so it's scary," Anthony said.
All three of the Lakers' top players — All-NBA standouts Luka Doncic and LeBron James, plus shooting guard Austin Reaves — are at least respectable marksman from distance who take volume triple attempts. Starting forward Rui Hachimura is also a solid distance shooter. Starting center Deandre Ayton cannot spread the floor, however, nor can reserves Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt.
That said, Anthony is still confident Los Angeles can have a solid run.
"Lakers are good, Lakers will be good," Anthony said. "Lakers could be a top-five team in the West."
This story will be updated...