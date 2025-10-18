All Lakers

Former Lakers Star Says LA Has Major Red Flag Heading Into Season

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA: Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and forward Anthony Davis (3) with head coach Frank Vogel against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA: Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and forward Anthony Davis (3) with head coach Frank Vogel against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Can the 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers finish with a similar record to their 2024-25 iteration (50-32) and/or a top-four seed in the Western Conference, while making a far deeper playoff run?

That's the question plaguing many pundits as they make their preseason prognoses for the league's glamor franchise.

Now, an ex-Los Angeles star has weighed on his old team's biggest issue for the start of 2025-26.

Hall of Fame former 10-time All-Star combo forward Carmelo Anthony, who wrapped up his playing career in 2021-22 as a sharpshooting bench piece on an ill-fated Lakers squad, recently unpacked the Lakers' outlook through his show "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" — and called Los Angeles out for a major team-building red flag.

"Lakers don't have no shooting, though. They have no shooting, so it's scary," Anthony said.

All three of the Lakers' top players — All-NBA standouts Luka Doncic and LeBron James, plus shooting guard Austin Reaves — are at least respectable marksman from distance who take volume triple attempts. Starting forward Rui Hachimura is also a solid distance shooter. Starting center Deandre Ayton cannot spread the floor, however, nor can reserves Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt.

That said, Anthony is still confident Los Angeles can have a solid run.

"Lakers are good, Lakers will be good," Anthony said. "Lakers could be a top-five team in the West."

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News