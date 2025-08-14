Former NBA Lottery Pick Takes Massive Shot at Lakers' LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has been in the spotlight for the better part of a quarter of a century. Dating back to his high school days at St. Vincent St. Mary, James has always been under the microscope.
With that has come plenty of praise, but just as much hate and criticism. James has heard it all when it comes to the negativity thrown his way. Now heading into an unprecedented 23rd season, that criticism hasn’t slowed down — not even a little.
Former NBA lottery pick, Austin Rivers is the latest to join in on the criticism of James. Rivers appeared on The Ringer's NBA show and threw shade at James, saying that while he's the No. 1 scorer in the history of the league, he lacks a 'bag' compared to Kevin Durant.
“LeBron is number one [in scoring], but his game doesn’t match a prototypical scorer. It’s also not sexy. LeBron’s game is built on force, sheer will, dedication, his mind, his IQ, the way he is able to dissect and control a game, and power, above anything else. He wills himself to the basket. Now, you have to give the guy credit. As he’s gotten older, he’s become a better jumpshooter. It’s crazy that he’s going to retire the best jumpshooter he’s ever been…For instance, LeBron has scored more points than Kevin, but Kevin can score in a much bigger variety of ways than LeBron. You can argue with the wall, but that’s just the truth. LeBron doesn’t have half the offensive bag that Kevin has…I would say Kevin [Durant], Carmelo [Anthony], James Harden, Kobe [Bryant], Michael [Jordan], and [Allen] Iverson are the best scorers I’ve ever seen.”
Rivers went on to say that he considers Durant to be the more elite and effective scorer than James. Although Durant's game may be a bit prettier, the numbers do not lie.
At 40 years old, James sits atop both the NBA’s all-time scoring list and the all-time playoff scoring list. He’s not just racking up points — he’s doing it efficiently, boasting career shooting marks of 50.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep.
The 21-time All-Star belongs in every basketball conversation, especially those debating the greatest scorers the game has ever seen.
