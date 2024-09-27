Former NBA Player Predicts Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Finish Career Without Major Accomplishment
One of the biggest award snubs from the 2023-24 NBA season was Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis not being selected for Defensive Player of the Year. Davis has been one of the most versatile big men during his time in the league. For his career, Davis has averaged 8.0 defensive rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, which no one in league history has been able to match.
The finalists for the 2023-24 season's DPOY consisted of Victor Wembenyama, Bam Adebayo, and Rudy Gobert. Gobert ultimately earned his fourth award this spring. Davis not being named at least a finalist this past season came as a surprise because the former Kentucky star anchored a Lakers' defense that was hampered due to inconsistent lineup decisions from now-former head coach Darvin Ham. The 6-foot-10 big man was honored as an All-Defensive First Teamer.
Some would argue that team defense was the reason why Davis was not named as a finalist because the other three finalist had better overall defensive units, however, that is not true in the case of San Antonio star Wembenyama. The then-rookie sensation finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, but the Spurs were below the Lakers in defensive ranks this season. If the argument by voters is overall team defense then it would not make sense for the Spurs' franchise center to finish second for the award.
On popular ESPN segment "NBA Today," former Cleveland Cavaliers-era LeBron James teammate Richard Jefferson made a statement regarding Davis that went viral across social media.
"If Anthony Davis ends his career, in my opinion, he will be the most talented player to end his career without an MVP or a DPOY," Jefferson said.
Davis is clearly one of the most talented players in the modern NBA and has all the tools to be one of the five best players on the planet. Yahoo Sports ranks Davis as the best number two option in the league, which shows how NBA media views the Lakers star's ability as a player.
Davis being snubbed as a finalist for the award made him question if voters for the league actually liked him. During a recent press conference, a frustrated Davis also expressed pessimism he would ever earn the Defensive Player of the Year accolade.
With the role players around him and LeBron James healthy heading into the 2024-25 season, Davis could put himself in contention for the award that has alluded him for so many years. For sports bettors, Davis has been given +2500 odds to win DPOY and could be great value as a potential future bet.
