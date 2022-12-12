Lakers News: Former Showtime Laker Applauds Ascent Of Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame forward James Worthy, who won three titles with the Showtime Lakers as the team's third All-Star next to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s, recently took to Twitter emoji-applaud the recent output of current L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis.

Worthy, who also serves as an in-studio commentator for Lakers game broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet, commended AD's 55-point, 17-rebound, three-block drubbing of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 road win last week.

Worthy, the No. 1 pick out of the University of North Carolina in 1982, spent all 12 of his NBA seasons as a Laker.