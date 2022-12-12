Lakers News: Former Showtime Laker Applauds Ascent Of Anthony Davis
AD, the MVP?
Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame forward James Worthy, who won three titles with the Showtime Lakers as the team's third All-Star next to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s, recently took to Twitter emoji-applaud the recent output of current L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis.
Worthy, who also serves as an in-studio commentator for Lakers game broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet, commended AD's 55-point, 17-rebound, three-block drubbing of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 road win last week.
Worthy, the No. 1 pick out of the University of North Carolina in 1982, spent all 12 of his NBA seasons as a Laker.