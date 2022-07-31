Former Teammates Oladipo and Westbrook Workout Together as Their "Revenge Tours Continue"

Yesterday, a pair former OKC Thunder teammates posted that they were putting in a gym session together accompanied by a caption reading "The Revenge Tour Continues.

Recently, Victor Oladipo, who originally posted the picture on Instagram, signed a one-year contract with a player option for 2023-2024 with the Miami Heat after proving himself during Miami's playoff run. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook has been name dropped in all conversations as basketball fans wonder where he will end up.

In Westbrook's first season with the Lakers, people expected the team to go deep into the post-season. However, the team struggled to balance stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook as the team finished No. 11 in the West, posing a 33-49 record, and failed to make it to the postseason.

The nine-time All-Star's stats also dropped significantly after spending just one year in Los Angeles.

In 78 games, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points per game while posting his career-worst 15.0 PER. His career average was 24.1 points per game before joining the Lakers and fell to 22.8 points per game after.

Although the star studded point guard still holds the all-time lead in triple doubles, he has shown that he's unhappy in LA.

Oladipo, who had ruptured his quad tendon in early 2019 with the Indiana Pacers, only made eight appearances last season with the Heat. The two-time All-Star averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2022.

Oladipo and Westbrook played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. That year, the team finished 47-35, third in the NBA Western Conference and fell to the Rockets in the first round of the Playoffs.

Although it was just another gym session between former teammates to most, Westbrook is most likely going on a sort of Revenge Tour himself as he enters at least one mores season with the Lakers in hopes of eliminating the chance of whatever happened last year to take place once again.