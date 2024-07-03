Former Lakers Forward Reunites With Darvin Ham in Milwaukee
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince has found a new home. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Prince plans on signing a deal with Eastern Conference powerhouses, the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Lakers were reportedly interested in re-signing Prince, but he ultimately chose the Bucks. The Lakers had no room to bring him back to the team, so he had no option but to re-up somewhere else.
Prince, who struggled in a significant role with the Lakers, leaves for Milwaukee after only one season in Los Angeles. Prince will reunite with former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, now top assistant coach for the Bucks.
The 30-year-old averaged 8.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 78 games for the purple and gold. Prince heads back to the Eastern Conference after spending the last three seasons in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lakers.
Prince's role with the Bucks could be a significant one. Ham loved to play Prince for an extensive amount of time, as he averaged 27.0 minutes per game last season, the fourth most in his career and his highest since the 2019-20 season with the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Baylor Bear is a former lottery pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA Draft, selected at No. 12, and was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade.
