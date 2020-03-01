Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 105-88 Loss To Memphis on Saturday

The Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 105-88, snapping their seven-game winning streak. Here are our four takeaways from the game.

1. An off night for the Lakers

The Lakers, who entered Saturday's game with 18-straight road wins against Western Conference opponents, had a lackluster night against the Grizzlies. They trailed by as much as 22 points, struggling to match the Grizzlies' energy. With just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Lakers cut their deficit to nine points after going on a 7-0 run, but the Grizzlies quickly regained a sizable lead.

2. No Laker had 20 points

James, who was questionable with a sore groin heading into Saturday's game, had a team-high 19 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Anthony Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds. The only other Lakers who scored in double digits were Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (11 points) and Kyle Kuzma (10 points). The Lakers shot 40.9 percent from the field.

3. Ja Morant had a huge game

Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and a season-high matching 14 assists. Dillon Brooks added 24 points, though it took him 24 shots to get them, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds.

James was impressed by Morant. After the game, they swapped jerseys.

“I didn’t even know I was getting his jersey, actually,” James told reporters. “I gave him mine for sure, but I didn’t know he was returning the favor. It’s pretty cool. The kid is super special and like I said when we just played them in L.A., Memphis has a great one; they got a great one. The sky is the limit for the kid.”

4. One more to go

The Lakers will play New Orleans on Sunday in their final leg of a back-to-back to conclude their three-game trip.

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 45-13, while the Pelicans are in ninth place with a record of 26-33.

James said Saturday's game will have no affect on the Lakers.

"What we've done in the past doesn't matter," James told reporters. "We want to just be better tomorrow. We look forward to the opportunity."