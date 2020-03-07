Frank Vogel on Dion Waiters: 'He’s Somebody That Can Help Us'

Dion Waiters is officially a Laker after signing a contract with the team Friday, and coach Frank Vogel believes he could be an asset to the organization.

“He’s definitely a player that can help us,” Vogel before the Lakers hosted Milwaukee on Friday at Staples Center. “He’s got the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack from the wing position. He can play off the ball with his catch-and-shoot game as well. He’s an athletic, tough defender. He’s definitely someone that can help us.”

Waiters is averaging 13.2 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.3 minutes a game over eight seasons in the NBA. Waiters, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has played with Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Miami. He’s now reunited with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James in L.A.

The 28-year-old has spent the last four seasons with the Heat, but this season was tumultuous as he served three separate suspensions and was traded last month to Memphis. The Grizzlies waived him a few days later.

Vogel wouldn’t reveal any specifics about the conversation he had with Waiters on Monday, but he clearly saw enough upside in him.

“I definitely see a guy ready to move past that,” Vogel said of Waiters’ problems in Miami. “I’m definitely not going to get into details of what the conversation was like, but we’re aware of his journey and we believe he’s somebody who can definitely help us.”

The Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday to open up a roster spot, which they used to sign Waiters.