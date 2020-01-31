AllLakers
Frank Vogel on Kobe Bryant: 'We're going to go out and play each game embodying what he stood for'

Melissa Rohlin

In just over seven hours, the Lakers will step onto the same court that Kobe Bryant ruled for 20 seasons. 

They'll walk through the halls that he passed thousands of time. They'll sit in his locker room. 

The Lakers will host Portland on Friday, marking their first time at Staples Center since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. 

There will be tributes. There will be tears. There will be deep grief. 

"The biggest thing is that there's no wrong emotions when it comes to something like this," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said at Friday's shootaround. "It's not something that I plan on saying tonight, per se, but it's something we've talked about all week."

None of the Lakers players have spoken publicly since Bryant's death. They're all expected to talk after Friday's game. 

LeBron James idolized Bryant when he was a child, he played alongside Bryant at the Olympic Games in 2008 and he passed him for third on the all-time scorers list Saturday, the night before Bryant died. Bryant called James and congratulated him Sunday morning, hours before the deadly crash. 

Anthony Davis was also close to Bryant. In an Instagram post four days ago, Davis thanked Bryant for being "the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league."

Quinn Cook called Bryant his hero on Instagram and changed his jersey No. to 28 to honor Bryant and Gianna. Gianna wore No. 2 and Bryant wore No. 8. 

Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka was Bryant's longtime agent turned best friend. In a statement, he wrote that Bryant's and Gianna's deaths were an "amputation of part of my soul."

Jeanie Buss, the Lakers owner, said in a statement, "My father loved you like a son, which makes us family."

Vogel said he's been trying to support everyone through this extremely tough time. 

"You check in with guys or girls or those who were closest [to Bryant]" Vogel said. "We're all connected to him on varying different levels and to Gigi and to the Bryant family. You just check in with everybody and see how they're doing. Everyone is just trying to get through it together."

That's been a tightrope act of sorts. 

"Every morning you wake up, you try to strike that balance to not overdo it, but to not underdo it as well," Vogel said. 

Vogel said he thinks it will be therapeutic for the Lakers to play a game. (Tuesday's game against the Clippers was postponed to give the players time to grieve.) 

 "I think this whole week has been really good for our whole group to just go through it together and heal together," Vogel said. "I think that [Friday's] game will be the next step and the next extension of that. I think we're all looking forward to getting back out there and playing."

Vogel said the entire Lakers coaching staff will wear Kobes on Friday evening. 

He knows that many people around the world have been affected by Bryant's death -- and he said the Lakers will do their part to honor him. 

"We're all in this together, we're all feeling it and it's a tough time for all of us," Vogel said. "We're going to go out and play each game embodying what he stood for."

