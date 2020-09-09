Frank Vogel On Lakers Having A 2-1 Lead Over Houston Rockets: 'You're Never Comfortable'

The Lakers have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Rockets in their second-round playoff series.

But they know they can't relax at all.

"The thing about James [Harden] and this team is you're never comfortable," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday. "It doesn't matter what the score of the game is, what the series looks like. We're not going to be comfortable against a team that has the type of fire power that they have."

The Rockets won Game 1 on Friday, 112-97, behind a 36-point performance from Harden. The Lakers then won Game 2 on Sunday (117-109) and Game 3 on Tuesday (112-102).

Vogel said he expects the Rockets to play with desperation in Game 4.

"Every time you lose a game in the playoffs, you group is super desperate," Vogel said. "If you lose two in a row, it just heightens it even more. We know they're going to come out with their backs-against-the-wall mindset."

In Game 3, the Lakers trailed at halftime, 64-61. The Rockets had 12 points off of the Lakers' 10 turnovers, while the Lakers were scoreless off of the Rockets' four turnovers.

The Lakers then tightened up their defense, holding the Rockets to only 18 points in the third quarter. And in the fourth quarter, Rajon Rondo scored 12 of his 21 points, helping the Lakers outscore the Rockets, 30-20, after entering the quarter knotted at 82-82.

LeBron James, who finished with 36 points in 37 minutes, made history by passing Derek Fisher for the most playoff wins in NBA history (162).

The Lakers know they need to play even sharper in Game 4.

After all, the Rockets will be playing for their playoff lives.

"We've got to make sure we match that," Vogel said. What's happened so far in the series is behind us. They've got an offense and some players on their team and a system that will never allow us to be comfortable. So we've got to bring the same desperation."