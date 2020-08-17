Frank Vogel On Portland Trail Blazers: 'They've Got The Hottest Player In The League'

It's a matchup that inspires superlatives.

On Saturday, Damian Lillard called LeBron James the "best player in the world."

And On Sunday, Lakers coach Frank Vogel called Lillard the "hottest player in the league."

Welcome to the first-round playoff series between the top-seeded Lakers and the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, which is a much tougher and more dangerous matchup than normal for a team that clinched its conference.

"Definitely not your typical eighth seed," Vogel said in a videoconference call on Sunday. "They’ve played at an elite level during this stretch in the bubble, at least offensively. And we’ve got a ton of respect for obviously Dame and CJ [McCollum] and [Jusuf] Nurkic, but really for their whole team and their whole culture. They’ve got a system that’s been together for a number of years. They have the continuity piece, [Western] Conference Finals last year, so just a ton of respect for what they’re bringing to the table."

The Trail Blazers entered the NBA bubble in the ninth spot primarily because Zach Collins and Nurkic had missed the entire season through the NBA's suspension in March.

When they entered the bubble, they were healthy and Lillard was not going to let his team miss the playoffs. He was named the MVP of the seeding games after averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists over eight games for the Trail Blazers, who went 6-2. He scored 51, 61 and 42 points over the team's final three contents before the play-in tournament. And then had a 31-point performance in the Trail Blazers' 126-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in the league's first-ever play-in game.

"He’s balling right now," Anthony Davis said Sunday. "He’s hot. He’s doing whatever he’s doing, whatever he can do to make his team win. He’s carrying the load. Playing a ton of minutes. And so he’s the head of the snake for their team. You gotta do your best to contain him and take away some of his tendencies. But they also have other guys who make plays as well. So they’re a tough opponent, but everybody knows what level he’s on and his mindset. And he’s gonna go out there and do what he can to help his team win."

Vogel acknowledged that the Lakers will miss Avery Bradley in this series, calling him "one of the best perimeter defenders in the game." Bradley opted out of the restart because of family reasons.

But he said he's not worried.

"I have great confidence in the guys that we have here in the bubble with us," Vogel said.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started for Bradley in each of the six games he played in during the resumed season. He knows he has a great challenge ahead of him with the Trail Blazers, adding that they have the "top backcourt in the league."

But he's been doing his due diligence.

Caldwell-Pope said he's been studying how other teams have guarded Lillard to try and mentally prepare for when its his turn.

"I was watching how most teams played Dame," he said. "Just doing the scouting. See if I could add that to me guarding him as well."

Caldwell-Pope acknowledged that the hiatus was a setback for the Lakers, who were rolling with huge wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers days before everything got shutdown.

In the bubble, things have been far from easy for them. They've struggled with their shooting and finding their legs.

Their field goal percentage dipped from 49 percent to 43.8 percent. Their three-point percentage fell from 36 percent to 30.3 percent. And their points per game dipped from 114.3 to 106.4, as they only won three of their eight games.

But they didn't have much of a sense of urgency in the seeding games since it was all but guaranteed that they were going to finish first.

Now the urgency has returned.

And they're deeply grateful that they have the opportunity to finish what they started.

"We here for one thing," Caldwell-Pope said. "Our mission is to try to get to that championship."