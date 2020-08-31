Frank Vogel On Rajon Rondo: 'We’re Hopeful To Have Him In This Series'

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he's "hopeful" Rajon Rondo will play in the team's second-round playoff series against either the Houston Rockets or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rondo has been sidelined since July 12, when he sustained a fractured right thumb in the team's second practice at Walt Disney World. He was set to make his return in Game 3 of the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Aug. 22, but then suffered back spasms after warm-ups and stretching and was a late-game scratch. He was also sidelined for Games 4 and 5 of that series.

Vogel said that Rondo practiced Monday, adding he's optimistic he'll return in the second round.

"I don’t think we have to list the injury report until we get an actual game schedule, but he looked good today, and we’re hopeful to have him in this series," Vogel said in a videoconference call Monday.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion in 2008, was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game before the season was suspended March 11.

The Lakers will play the winner of the Rockets-Thunder series in the second round of the playoffs. Game 6 of that series is Monday at 6 p.m. PT. If there's a Game 7, it will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT.

The Rockets lead that series, 3-2.