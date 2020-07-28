Frank Vogel Says 'There Is Some Concern' That Anthony Davis Won't Play Thursday Against Clippers

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said "there is some concern" that Anthony Davis, who was poked in the right eye during Saturday's scrimmage, won't play Thursday against the Clippers in the team's first game of the resumed season.

"He’s day-to-day and while he’s still dealing with discomfort, there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday. "But we’re hopeful that he does and we’ll see how that plays out. He’s going to continue to be evaluated each day."

Davis did not play in Monday's scrimmage against the Washington Wizards and did not practice Tuesday.

He sustained the injury with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left in the first quarter of Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic when he went up for a rebound against Khem Birch and was inadvertently poked in the eye.

Davis fell to the ground, covering his right eye with his hands. He did not return.

Before the NBA was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocked shots a game.

In nine minutes in Saturday's scrimmage, he had nine points on two-for-three shooting and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' 119-112 win over the Magic.

Vogel added that Dwight Howard, who was sidelined Monday because of knee soreness, did not participate in contact drills in Tuesday's practice. He said Kyle Kuzma, who was also out Monday because of a slight ankle sprain, fully participated in practice.

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. The Clippers (44-20) are in second place, 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers.