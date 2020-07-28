AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Frank Vogel Says 'There Is Some Concern' That Anthony Davis Won't Play Thursday Against Clippers

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said "there is some concern" that Anthony Davis, who was poked in the right eye during Saturday's scrimmage, won't play Thursday against the Clippers in the team's first game of the resumed season. 

"He’s day-to-day and while he’s still dealing with discomfort, there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday. "But we’re hopeful that he does and we’ll see how that plays out. He’s going to continue to be evaluated each day."

Davis did not play in Monday's scrimmage against the Washington Wizards and did not practice Tuesday. 

He sustained the injury with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left in the first quarter of Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic when he went up for a rebound against Khem Birch and was inadvertently poked in the eye.  

Davis fell to the ground, covering his right eye with his hands. He did not return.

Before the NBA was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocked shots a game. 

In nine minutes in Saturday's scrimmage, he had nine points on two-for-three shooting and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' 119-112 win over the Magic. 

Vogel added that Dwight Howard, who was sidelined Monday because of knee soreness, did not participate in contact drills in Tuesday's practice. He said Kyle Kuzma, who was also out Monday because of a slight ankle sprain, fully participated in practice. 

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. The Clippers (44-20) are in second place, 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Said Lakers Still Have A Ways To Go Before They're A Finished Product

Vogel said the Lakers will need the eight seeding games to get to where they want to be.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Jokingly Tells Anthony Davis To Leave Him Alone After He Messes With Him On Camera

James reposted a video on Instagram of Davis messing with him and wrote: "Leave me alone man!!!"

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy Has A Suggestion For Anthony Davis: 'Get You Some Goggles'

The Hall of Famer suggested that Davis should wear goggles after he got poked in the right eye in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Jill Painter Lopez

Danny Green Takes Over JaVale McGee‘s Popular Vlog Inside The NBA Bubble

Green did a fine job filling in for McGee by taking fans to the barber shop, massage room, hotel room, a Lakers practice and more. He also lets fans in on his new hobby.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James' Son Bryce Does Hilarious Impression Of The Lakers Superstar

The 13-year-old Bryce did a hilarious impression of James, who is away from his family inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Near Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Delivers Passionate Comments About Breonna Taylor And The Need For Change

James used his media availability after the Lakers scrimmage against Dallas to discuss the need for change in America.

Melissa Rohlin

by

browncomplexion

Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day After Being Poked In The Eye

Davis is day-to-day after being poked in the eye in the first quarter of the Lakers' scrimmage against Orlando on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Dion Waiters Is Fitting In With The Lakers And Happy To Be Reunited With LeBron James

Waiters, who signed a deal with the Lakers in March, has been solid in two scrimmages with the Lakers. He scored 12 points in 21 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Says He Made Some Tweaks To His Jump Shot Over The Hiatus That Bolstered His Confidence

After Saturday's scrimmage, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he expects a healthy Kuzma to be a huge piece for the Lakers in the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' Voting Rights Group Will Donate $100,000 To Pay Ex-Felons' Debts In Florida So They Can Vote

The day after LeBron James delivered an eloquent plea for progress, he continued to fight for social justice.

Melissa Rohlin