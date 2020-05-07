Frank Vogel: 'We're Still A Long Way Away From Returning To Play'

Some teams will begin using their practice facilities on Friday. The Lakers are not among them.

The city of Los Angeles has a safer-at-home order through at least May 15 and Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the team is going to wait and see what happens.

"There's a handful of teams around the league that are going to be back on the eighth," Vogel told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday. "Most of them will not. We'll continue to see how things progress next week."

Vogel said he's not worried about other teams potentially having an advantage.

"There's a competitive balance element to this that I personally am not really all that concerned about," Vogel said. "I think we're still a long way away from returning to play."

The NBA said last week that players can begin using their team's practice facilities in a limited capacity in states that have modified their stay-at-home orders no earlier than Friday. No more than four players at a time could use the facility, no head coaches or assistant coaches could participate and group activity remains prohibited.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the hiatus, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010.

Vogel said that if the NBA were to resume, there would need to be exhibition games if regular season games are ruled out.

"I think we have to find that balance of pushing their conditioning without breaking down their bodies," Vogel said. "And it's a great unknown when you have players that have been unable to be on the basketball court for this long."