Lakers News: Free Agent Market Might Give D'Angelo Russell Huge Leverage This Summer
Starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell faces a variety of intriguing options ahead of the summer of 2024, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.
With Russell in the fold, Pincus notes, the Purple and Gold did manage to make a march all the way to the Western Conference Finals circa 2023, though he struggled to convert his shots in that series and eventually saw his minutes supplanted by his own backup, Dennis Schröder.
Los Angeles opted to re-sign Russell that summer anyway, inking him to a two-year, $36 million contract with an $18.7 million player option for 2024-25. This spring, the Lakers got flushed out of the playoffs in a five-game first round series.
Pincus notes that Russell could opt out of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency. In this scenario, he could either latch on with a new team outright or figure out a sign-and-trade agreement to be shipped off to another club while allowing the Lakers to add assets back. Alternately, the 6-foot-4 OSU product could opt in, and let L.A. offload him now or see how he performs and then (probably) flip him around the trade deadline.
If Russell does abscond, Pincus writes, L.A. might need to add an inferior replacement, like his current backup Spencer Dinwiddie (also a free agent) or, if he's waived, current Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul.
