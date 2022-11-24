Lakers News: Fresh LeBron James Sneaker Shows Off Liverpool Football Ties

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James will be rolling out some spiffy fresh kicks by the end of the year, courtesy of the innovators in Beaverton.

Joyce Li of Hype Beast reveals that the 18-time All-Star's latest shoe, the Nike Air Max 1 "Liverpool," is designed to showcase his ties to Liverpool Football Club, in which he's had a 2% ownership stake for 11 years.

Li notes that the shoe's colorway is a tribute to the team colors of Liverpool F.C. The prime body panels are covered with a mix of green and black leather and white mesh.

This is not the first time Liverpool F.C.'s team colors were worked into a LeBron James shoe. Earlier in 2022, James's Nike LeBron 9 Low shoe was issued in a "Reverse Liverpool" colorway.

Though a specific release date is not set as of this writing, sneaker heads can always refresh Nike's official online store, where the shoes will be made available for purchase at some point prior to 2023. Given that the holidays are right around the corner, and shipping these days is no picnic, one wonders if the sneakers could even hit the Nike store and physical retailers in time for Black Friday tomorrow.

King James has released a variety of slick sneakers this season already. His Nike LeBron 20s have represented a pretty big change from previous iterations of his signature line -- their sleeker low-top design has been considered closer stylistically to the signature Nike shoes of another 18-time All-Star Laker, the late Kobe Bryant, whose brand has been with Nike since 2003.

Earlier this month, during L.A.'s unfortunate 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz, James debuted the LeBron 20s in a Lakers-themed purple-and-gold (and white) colorway, though it is unclear if the very cool-looking dudes were player exclusive models or will be available to everyone at some point.