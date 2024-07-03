Lakers News: Full Details Revealed on Bronny James' LA Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers and rookie combo guard LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. reached a contract agreement on Tuesday, and the contract details were released on Wednesday.
As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, James' deal is a guaranteed contract worth four years and $7.9 million. Los Angeles has a team option on James for the fourth year, in 2027-28.
James was the No. 55 pick out of USC in the highly anticipated 2024 NBA Draft. After months of intense speculation and anticipation, the Lakers finally made the dream of selecting James a reality last Thursday.
The contract guarantees that once the 2024-2025 season begins, James will be a solidified player on the roster alongside his father, LeBron James, a future Hall of Famer who remains an All-NBA player even ahead of his 22nd pro season. James entered the NBA and the Purple and Gold as one of the more polarizing picks in a long time. The 19-year-old has been heavily criticized, and that will only intensify as his NBA career develops. People will always point to the fact that he is the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.
However, Lakers head coach JJ Redick reiterated that James had earned every opportunity, including being a Laker.
The 19-year-old played 25 games in his freshman season with the Trojans, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three.
James will showcase his skills in the upcoming Summer League.
