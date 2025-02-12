Gabe Vincent Injury Status for Lakers vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday against the lowly Utah Jazz.
The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to seven games; however, they will look to do so without their veteran point guard, Gabe Vincent.
Vincent is ruled out for Wednesday's game due to left knee soreness.
This decision to keep him out is likely the Lakers being cautious with their veteran.
With the veteran guard out for tonight's contest, Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton are candidates to receive increased playing time. Vincent's next chance to suit up will come against Charlotte on Feb. 19.
The 28-year-old has played great basketball lately.
In his last seven games, he averaged 11.1 points per game, 3.0 assists, and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three in 23.6 minutes of action.
In his last outing, Vincent was stellar, as he tallied 11 points and four assists in 18 minutes of action.
In the season, Vincent is averaging 5.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.
Over the last handful of weeks, he has started to look like the player the Lakers had hoped for when they signed him as a free agent in the summer of 2023.
Vincent won't be the only one who won't play tonight. L.A. will also be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Reddish, and Maxi Kleber.
Finney-Smith will be out due to left ankle soreness. Like Vincent, this move to sit him is most likely just the Lakers' caution with the All-Star break around the corner.
Reddish is still out for personal reasons. He was a part of the package deal for the Mark Williams trade before it got rescinded.
As Kleber, he is out due to right foot surgery recovery. If all things go well, we could see Kleber back on the court by the end of the regular season.
The Lakers have played incredible basketball as of late, tallying a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, averaging 119.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.
More Lakers: Luka Doncic’s Lakers Debut Drew Massive Viewership Numbers
Lakers Luka Doncic Reacts to Dirk Nowitzki Attending First LA Game
LeBron James Injury Status for Lakers vs Jazz
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.