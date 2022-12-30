Tonight at 4:30 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers' road trip continues tonight against Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the rest of the new-look Atlanta Hawks.

Given that today is a certain someone's birthday we're going to make this list incredibly LeBron James-centric.

The Game Spread

Atlanta is favored to win tonight's bout by at least seven points. The 17-18 Hawks also are performing better at home (11-7) than they are on the road (6-11), bad news for the Lakers as they touch down tonight. Atlanta comes into tonight on a two-game losing streak, and has gone 4-6 in its last ten games. All that said, the Hawks' explosive young backcourt should give the Lakers' poor perimeter defense fits. Take the over (sorry LeBron).

LeBron James's Total Points

The 38-year-old will be looking to shrug off his advanced age and score more than his projected over/under of 30.5 points. With Anthony Davis gone and third-leading scorer Lonnie Walker downgraded to questionable tonight, King James may need to take on even more of the scoring load. He's had two days off to recharge since his last performance, a 27-point outpouring against the Miami Heat in a losing effort. For the year, he's averaging "just" 27.8 points per contest. But he's still scored 30 or more points in seven of his last nine games. Look for him to at least get his tonight.

LeBron James's Combined Rebounds + Assists

The listed line for LBJ to clear here is 14.5 combined boards and dishes. He can do it. Across his last 10 contests, he is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists, i.e. a combined 13.2. For the season, he is averaging 8.1 boards and 6.6 dimes (a combined 14.7).

LeBron James's Total Triples

Can King James hit more than his projected 2.5 treys tonight? Though his three-point shooting this year has been positively Westbrookian (29.7%), he takes a high-volume 6.9 tries from long range per contest. Typically, he makes 2.0 threes. So this category is a bit of a push. On his birthday, though, we're feeling a little lucky. Take the over and cross your fingers.