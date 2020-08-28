Game 5 Of Lakers' First-Round Playoff Series Against Portland Trail Blazers Will Be Saturday
Melissa Rohlin
Game 5 of the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers has been rescheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. PST on TNT.
The game was originally supposed to be played Wednesday.
But after the Milwaukee Bucks remained in their locker room for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting, all three NBA games that day were postponed. No games were played Thursday.
Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back by police officers seven times Sunday as he opened the driver's side door of a parked SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
After meeting Thursday, the players voted to continue with the playoffs.
The top-seeded Lakers have won three games in a row and have a 3-1 series lead over the eighth-seeded Trail Blazers.
Below are the rescheduled Game 5s and 6s across the NBA.