Lakers News: German Head Coach Singles Out LA Great for Team USA Win
Tema USA escaped with a victory on Monday over Team Germany, 92-88. Team USA was in another nail-biting contest, and they could thank none other than Lakers superstar LeBron James for the victory. James did what he's done his whole career and put the team on his back.
Even as he approaches 40 years old, a team filled with superstars and future Hall of Famers still defers to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.
Fans were in awe of James' performance, and Team Germany head coach Gordan Herbert couldn't help but recognize his play to the media after his team's loss.
"Somebody named LeBron James made some pretty good plays at the end."
James was spectacular and saved the day for Team USA for the second consecutive game. The four-time NBA champion recorded a team-high 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and shot 8-for-11 from the field.
After these Olympic games, James will embark on his unprecedented 22nd NBA season in his career. At worst, he is still a top-15 player in the league, and so far, he is showing why he is still among the best players in the world.
James is among the biggest influencers in the game of basketball. His reach is far and wide, and he will soon show the world why he is far from hanging up his basketball shoes. Team USA will start their journey to the gold on Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Team Serbia.
