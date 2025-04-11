Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Former Lakers Legend in Rare NBA History
The Los Angeles Lakers have had some of the best players in the history of the league play for them. Their history is littered with superstar players who put up all kinds of crazy numbers.
Perhaps the superstar with the craziest numbers in history is Wilt Chamberlain. Chamberlain has some records that will never be broken, including scoring 100 points in a single game.
Anytime that another player puts up stats that are even close to what Chamberlain put up in his career, then that guy has really accomplished something.
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is someone who just put himself in the same category as Chamberlain. He set some history that, prior to Thursday night, had been reserved for the Laker great alone.
Antetokounmpo became the only other player in NBA history to have ten straight games of 20+ points on 60 percent shooting or better.
Antetokounmpo has already proved just how good of a player he is. He has won two MVP awards already in his career, and he might have more in his future.
The Bucks still feel that they can compete in the Eastern Conference playoffs despite not having Damian Lillard because of how good Antetokounmpo has been.
Antetokounmpo understands how good Chamberlain was with the Lakers. He understands what kind of history he has set when he is mentioned in the same breath as him.
The Lakers won't have to deal with Antetokounmpo unless both teams make the NBA Finals. It's much more far-fetched to see the Bucks in the Finals than it is for the Lakers to be there.
Lakers players can only hope to put up some of the same stats that Chamberlain did over the course of his career. Only LeBron James and Luka Doncic have the ability to do something like that.
Chamberlain also holds the seven highest points per game averages across a single season in NBA history, so he continues to have some crazy stats that no one will ever approach in the history of the game.
