To celebrate the 38th birthday of her son last night, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, Gloria James posted a special Instagram message in tribute to the future Hall of Famer, along with a sweet photo of the two of them from three decades ago:

Here's her message:

"Happy 38th Birthday my son🎂🎊🎉!!!! You were 8 years old then. And you’re 38 years old today. I really don’t know where the time went. But I do know that you are just as special, caring and kind as you were then. And I am still so very grateful and honored that you’re “my” son. I wish that God grants you every wish that you ask of him, and more. Because you are so very deserving. Enjoy your day. I LOVE you infinity💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗"

LeBron himself responded in the comments section of his mom's post:

"Love you mama!!! For ever and ever 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎"

The 6'9" combo forward had quite the evening on the hardwood to commemorate his 38th birthday on December 30th. His season-most 47 points, on 18-of-27 shooting, led the Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on the road, helping upgrade the team's record for the 2022-23 season, his 20th in the league, to 15-21.

Gloria James was just 16 years old when she gave birth to LeBron in Akron, Ohio. As she had trouble finding work to support them, Gloria let LeBron, a budding superstar athlete even in grade school, live with local youth football coach Frank Walker for a time as a tyke.

Money shouldn't be an issue for the James family ever again, as The Chosen One is officially worth over $1 billion thanks to his on-court and off-court earnings.