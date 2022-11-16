Skip to main content

Lakers News: Good Practice Session Led To Nets Victory, Per Patrick Beverley

Injured LeBron James (surprise surprise) was a key voice for L.A.

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed one of their better games of the 2022-23 season, earning a rare victory on Sunday night against the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Thanks in large part to the assertive play of big man Anthony Davis (he had 37 points and 18 rebounds), L.A. secured a double-digit 116-103 victory over Kevin Durant and co.

After the game, starting point guard Patrick Beverley reflected on what, to his thinking, led to the Lakers' win:

"I think we had a phenomenal practice, probably one of our best practices, yesterday [Saturday]," Beverley said. "You gotta give a lot of credit to LeBron. He started to get on guys the right way, and guys in the locker room responded. Credit his leadership obviously, [for] the things that you guys don't see in the locker room. But he was a big voice in practice yesterday, [which] kind of led to our energy and game planning and focus for this game today."

James, who has had to sit out the past two contests due to a left adductor injury, clearly remains the 3-10 Lakers' vocal leader, even if it's presumably from the sidelines. Beverley didn't exactly detail whether or not the 18-time All-Star was galvanizing his comrades from the floor or the bench, but given that he was unavailable to play, this writer is skeptical he did anything being chucking up a couple non-contact jumpers.

Beverley had a statistically modest night (two points on 1-of-5 shooting, plus five assists, four rebounds, and a block), but provided competent defense on one of the toughest covers in the league, Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant. He has not been his usually reliable self on offense, but remains one of the Lakers' better wing defenders, and thus is still for now an integral part of head coach Darvin Ham's rotation.

